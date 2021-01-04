Lokesh Kanagaraj Opens Up About His Project With Mega Power Star Ram Charan!

Lokesh About His Collaboration With Ram Charan

During his media interaction, Lokesh revealed that he has narrated scripts to Ram Charan and a few other actors. Though he did not disclose if the project has been confirmed with the Mega Power Star, the director said that he is currently focusing on Vijay's Master release and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. He added that he would think about doing other projects only after the completion of the current ones.

Ram Charan’s Upcoming Projects

Ram Charan, who is currently under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 will be back to work in a few days. His forthcoming projects include SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR and Koratala Siva's Acharya. RRR will feature an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Shriya Saran, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Charan will be seen playing an extended cameo in Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The action-thriller will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master

The highly awaited Tamil film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay will be released on January 13, 2021. The Telugu version of the teaser dropped on December 17 was highly appreciated by the audience, who are now looking forward to the release of the film. Notably, Master will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in important roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.