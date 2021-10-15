RC 16 Announced, Ram Charan Joins Hands With Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri!

It's official. After much anticipation, Ram Charan's next tentatively titled #RC16 has been announced. Renowned production banner UV Creations took to Twitter to announce their big collaboration with the Mega Power Star and Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri on Friday (October 15) on the special occasion of Dussehra.

Sharing an uber-stylish picture of the handsome actor, they tweeted, "The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here! Announcing our next with none other than Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan directed by @gowtam19 #RcwithGowtam."

Though nothing much has been revealed in the poster or the tweet with regards to the film's genre or cast and crew, the announcement has surely left many exhilarated. Fans started trending hashtag #RC16 on Thursday evening after speculations about his collaboration with director Gowtam broke out on social media. #RC16 is backed by UV Creations and NVR Cinema.

Well, sharing his excitement about the big project, Ram Charan tweeted, "A combination I'm definitely looking forward to! @gowtam19 @UV_Creations @NVRCinema #RcwithGowtam"

On the other hand, the promising director announced joining forces with Charan by sharing a picture of a special note written by the actor long back. Gowtam wrote, "I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.@AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra."

I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.@AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/7buA1Y9pB7 — gowtam tinnanuri (@gowtam19) October 15, 2021

Currently, Gowtam is directing the Bollywood remake of his National Award-winning Telugu film Jersey that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The Hindi version will feature Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur as the main leads.

Rajamouli Birthday Special: Top 5 Films Of The Master Craftsman You Must Watch Before RRR!

Pan-India Film, RRR Gets A New Release Date, January 7, 2022 In Theatres Worldwide!

On the other hand, Ram Charan who is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated films RRR and Acharya is currently busy shooting his next with Shankar tentatively titled #RC15. Let us tell you that the makers of RRR and Acharya have already locked the release dates of their films. The films are releasing on January 7 and February 4, 2021 respectively.