RRR: First Look Of Olivia Morris As Jennifer Released

The year's most awaited movie RRR has been making the right kind of buzz lately. The team has been making back to back announcements for the past one and a half weeks now. After dropping the release date recently, the makers have now come up with another exciting piece of news.

The first look of Olivia Morris as Jennifer was released today (January 29, 2021) on the occasion of the actress' birthday. Taking to their official page, the team tweeted, "Wishing the talented and beautiful #Jennifer @OliviaMorris891 a very Happy Birthday." The Hollywood actress will be playing a key role in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

RRR features an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran among others. Rajamouli helms the project and with such a great lineup of casts, the movie promises to be a record-breaker and huge blockbuster in the making. RRR is slated to hit the theatres on October 13, 2021.

