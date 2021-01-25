RRR: Massive Update Of Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer To Be Out Today At 2 PM!

It's a big day! The highly anticipated update of RRR will be dropped today at 2 pm. Though nothing has been revealed by the makers about the major update, reports are rife that the release date of the film will be announced today. The recent tweet from RRR's Twitter handle read, "An announcement that you all have been waiting for will be at 2 PM, Today. Stay Tuned #RRRMovie #RRR."

Well, fans and followers of the two lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are highly thrilled and are waiting to witness the never-seen-before extravaganza in few hours. To celebrate the big day, netizens are also trending the hashtag #RRRMovie along with #JaiCharan and #JaiNTR.

On a related note, the makers of the film recently confirmed that the climax shoot of RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has commenced.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the mammoth project is backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments. The film set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by the Mega Power Star and Tarak respectively. The epic drama also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Other star cast of RRR includes Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi.

Though RRR was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Reportedly, the film will now release on October 8, 2021, in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil (dubbed version) along with Telugu.

