RRR: Makers Drop Major Updates Of The Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer!

#RRR has been trending on Twitter since last evening, all thanks to a few candid pictures of Ram Charan from the sets of RRR that went viral on social media. Though there were also speculations that a fresh release date will be announced today (June 29), the makers put a full stop to all rumours by rather sharing a few updates of the period drama.

Sharing a brand new picture of the film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the makers shared that the film's shooting is going on at a brisk pace and the team is only left with two songs. The latest tweet of RRR's official Twitter handle also suggests that the Mega Power Star and Tarak have already completed dubbing for two languages and will be wrapping up the remaining in the days to come.

The team tweeted, "Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999& @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon." Talking about the lovely picture shared, the duo can be seen joyfully taking a bike ride with Charan riding pillion.

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Well now, with the updates going viral on the internet and no trace about the release date, fans are hoping that the team doesn't postpone their plan yet again. RRR is currently slated to release on October 13, 2021, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the period drama based on the fictional story of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, will mark Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in Tollywood. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.