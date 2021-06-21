Ram Charan Resumes Shooting For RRR; Picture Goes Viral!

SS Rajamouli and his team resumed shooting of their highly anticipated film RRR on Monday, a day after Telangana lifted its lockdown restrictions. One of the leading actors of the film Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to reveal the big news. Posting a picture with renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim on his Instagram stories, the Mega Power Star wrote, "#RRR Begins Post Lockdown 2.0"

Interestingly, in the picture, Ram Charan can be seen standing behind Hakim as he partially flaunts his well-groomed and sharp looks.

On the other hand, the ace hairstylist also took to social media to post the same picture and share about the actor's latest haircut for RRR. He tweeted, "Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone's favourite @ssrajamouli Sir."

Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.@alwaysramcharan @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/vYODyMNEFH — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) June 21, 2021

Well, with the super update of RRR going viral, fans are highly elated and are now trending hashtags #RamCharan, #RRR and #Ramaraju on social media to celebrate the big news!

As per reports, a song sequence featuring Ram Charan will be shot today in Hyderabad.

Also starring Jr NTR in the lead role, RRR revolves around the fictional tale of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Also featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad while screenplay and dialogues written by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.