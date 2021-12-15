RRR: Makers Planning The Biggest Promotional Event Of All Times In Mumbai!

As the magnum opus, RRR is gearing up for a massive theatrical release in January, the makers have now decided to go all out with the promotions.

As per reports, the makers are organising the biggest promotional event in the history of Indian cinema on 19th December in Mumbai.

It is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.

With proper COVID protocols, it is said that the scale of the event is equal to a normal Film's budget. Each of the lead actors are said to have a huge and enormous never seen before entries at the event. Lead actors will also be seen performing for the audiences on a massive scale, which is another exciting update of the event.

RRR featuring Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is a massive thrill and it has already amassed a huge fan base from all over ever since the trailer dropped in.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022.