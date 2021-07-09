RRR's Poster Starring Ram Charan And NTR Jr Turns Out To Be A Huge Hit; Celebs Share Their Own Versions

The recently released poster of RRR has taken over the internet like a storm! It has driven netizens' imagination wild as they've come up with rather interesting memes of the poster which features Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr riding a bike. The memes include everyone from our PM Narendra Modi to the President of China, Xi Jinping to our very own cricketers, Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag. What's more, even Virendra Sehwag and David Warner have shared their own version of the poster in form of memes on their social media handles.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, in RRR's case, the number of memes being made on the film is truly flattering and say a lot about the popularity of the film and its star cast. Directed by the stalwart filmmaker, SS Rajamouli of the Baahubali fame, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of celebrated Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and NTR Jr. The star cast also boasts of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris amongst others.

The film is complete except for two songs which will be shot soon. RRR is India's biggest film given its star cast that pans across industries. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada amongst many other languages. Produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner, the film has been produced on a massive budget.

Pen Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 13th October 2021 subject to COVID circumstances.

Fans' curiosity with RRR has been on the rise ever since the film was announced. And now, with their engagement in film through activities such as these only goes on to show how much they are looking forward to its release!