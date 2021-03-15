RRR: Sita First Look Out; Alia Bhatt Plays A Mesmerizing & Promising Role In Rajamouli’s Epic Drama

Fans and followers of Alia Bhatt can't keep calm as she rings in her 28th birthday today (March 15). Post pouring warm wishes and love for their idol on social media, what has amazed fans is the first look poster of the diva from her Tollywood debut film RRR.

After much anticipation, the first look of Alia as Sita has been dropped by the director of the film Rajamouli. Unveiling the impactful poster, the director tweeted, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :) @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie."

The actress in the never-see-before avatar has indeed left many in awe. Cladding a royal green saree, the diva as Sita looks refreshing, breathtaking and courageous at the same time, as she waits for the love of her life Ramaraju. Though her character traits have been kept under wraps, the first look poster suggests that the actress will be playing a very promising role in the film.

Notably, Alia will be essaying the role of Ram Charan's love interest in the epic drama. Well, with the first look going viral on social media, fans are looking forward to her role and certainly her chemistry with the Mega Power Star, when the film releases on the big screen on October 13. To celebrate the big day and release of her first look poster as Sita, fans and followers of the actress are now trending #Sita and #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt on Twitter.

Interestingly, the lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also taken to their respective social media handle to wish the beautiful actress.

RRR will have a massive release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil (dubbed versions) along with Telugu. The humongous project backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments also features an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India, RRR is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be essayed by Ram Charan and Tarak respectively.