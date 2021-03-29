RRR: SS Rajamouli To Unveil A Massive Update On Ajay Devgn’s Birthday?

After a terrific response for Ram Charan's first look as the fiercest Alluri Sitarama Raju from RRR, the makers are all set to unveil a brand new update of the highly anticipated period drama. Yes, you read that right.

As per Pinkvilla's latest report, the team will next be releasing the first look poster of Ajay Devgn's character from the film. The massive update will be unveiled on the special occasion of the versatile actor's 52nd birthday on April 2. The tabloid has also quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The team of RRR will continue the tradition of introducing their character of their cast to the audience on their birthday. On April 2, which marks 52nd birthday of Ajay Devgn, the team will unveil his look from the film as a birthday gift for the fans."

It is to be noted that the team has been tight-lipped about the actor's character in the film. Interestingly, owing to this, there were also reports that Ajay's role has been taken off from RRR. Well, it is said that the Bollywood actor will be playing a very important role, which is apparently the highlight of the Rajamouli directorial, and therefore the team has kept anything and everything about his character under wraps.

Talking about RRR, set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India, the film is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be essayed by Ram Charan and Tarak respectively. The period drama will have a massive release on October 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The mammoth project backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments also features an ensemble cast including Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi.

