Sai Dharam Tej Still Under Observation, Allu Arjun Visits Him At The Hospital

Popular Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently met with a horrific road accident is still under observation. As per the latest medical bulletin issued by Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, the young actor's health condition is stable and vital parameters are satisfactory.

The bulletin read, "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and in the weaning mode of respiratory support. The vital parameters and the biomedical tests are satisfactory. The expert team of doctors will continue to observe his clinical condition further."

On a related note, after Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj, Stylish Star Allu Arjun on Thursday (September 16) visited the actor at the hospital to enquire about his health condition. Reportedly, he returned back to Hyderabad recently after shooting for his forthcoming film Pushpa. Several pictures and videos of the actor visiting his cousin have already taken the internet by storm. Earlier, netizens had slammed Allu Arjun for not uploading social media posts even after learning about Sai Dharam Tej's accident, unlike other Tollywood actors.

Coming back to Tej's health condition, the actor has sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture. According to the previous bulletin dated September 9, he has no major injuries to the brain, spine and other vital organs.

For the uninitiated, Tej was intubated and put on assisted respiration at a private hospital and was later shifted to Apollo. He met with a road accident in Hyderabad's Madhapur on September 10 (Friday). The accident took place at around 8.30 pm. Reportedly, the actor lost control and his sports bike skidded on the road. The police had confirmed that the Solo Brathuke So Better actor was not under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Republic directed by Deva Katta.