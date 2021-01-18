Salaar: Katrina Kaif To Star Opposite Prabhas In The Prashanth Neel Directorial?

Not too long ago, Prashanth Neel's highly ambitious project with Prabhas titled Salaar was launched in Hyderabad. The event was graced by the one and only Rocking Star Yash. His picture with the Rebel Star and the team had also gone viral on social media.

Well, as the film has finally launched, the fans and followers of the actor and director are awaiting the announcement of the film's cast, especially the lead actress.

As per the latest report, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been approached by the makers to essay the lead role in the film. Reportedly, the actress was impressed with the narration and is yet to confirm her inclusion in the highly anticipated project. If the actress gives her nod, she will be making her comeback in Tollywood after almost 15 years. She was last seen in Allari Pidugu (2015) opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Notably, the actress is awaiting the release of her Bollywood film Sooryavanshi and is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. As details of her other upcoming projects are still under wraps, there are high chances that Katrina might say 'yes' to Prashanth Neel's film.

On the other hand, there are reports suggesting that Bollywood's heartthrob John Abraham might lock horns with Prabhas in Salaar. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films, the action thriller is touted to be an out and out action-thriller. Rumours suggest that the Rebel Star will play a never seen before avatar in the highly anticipated film of the year, which will reportedly start rolling from January 2021.

