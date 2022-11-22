Hero Srikanth Quashes Rumours Of Divorce With Wife Ooha; Said 'She Burst Into Tears'

Telugu actor Srikanth Meka debuted in the year 1993 with the comedy film One By Two as a male lead and instantly became a popular face in the industry. The 54-year-old star, known for his amazing acting chops, is currently making headlines. The actor's marriage life is reportedly going through a rough patch, and if some media reports are to be believed, Srikanth's marriage with his wife Ooha is suffering some trouble.

Several media reports have claimed that Srikanth and his wife Ooho are headed for divorce. The news came as a shock to his fans. Actor Srikanth and his wife Ooho, or Sivaranjani, whose real name is Uma Maheshwari, got married on January 20th, 1997, and have two sons, Roshan and Rohan, and a daughter, Medha. For the unaware, Srikanth's elder son, Roshan, is already an actor. Ooha, on the other hand, was also an actress. Srikanth and Ooho have acted together in several films.

And now, Srikanth has issued a statement responding to the divorce gossip circulating on the internet. The actor denied the reports and, in a statement, said, "Who is spreading such false information? In the past, they spread rumours about my death, causing great anxiety among my family members. They've resorted to divorce rumours now."

He went on to add that, "When my wife Ooha heard these reports, she burst into tears. I comforted her and advised her not to take them seriously." Srikanth then stated that he would soon reach out to the cyber police and would also file a case against the YouTube channel and websites that have been spreading false information about his personal life.

Counted amongst the star actors of his time, Srikant has continued working in films, mostly as a side character or in small roles. Some reports earlier claimed that financial worries were the reason for the couple's separation. Srikanth has been facing huge financial losses lately, and everything is not going well between the couple.

Speaking of Srkanth's professional life, the actor was seen in three films this year. He was seen in two Telugu films-Kothala Rayudu and Son of India and a Kannada movie, James. The film was late Kannada actor Punneth Rajkumar's last film. Meanwhile, Srikanth will be next seen in Tamil superstar Vijay's Varisu. Srikanth has by far acted in over 120 films and has also been a part of films like Swarabhishekam, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for 2004; and Virodhi, which premiered at the Indian Panorama section of the 2011 International Film Festival of India.