Ahead Of The Release Of Major, Sobhita Dhulipala Shares About Why She Signed The Project

After giving the audience one of her career's best performances in Made In Heaven, season 1, Shobhita Dhulipala proved herself to be one of her most talented actresses. 2022 is clearly an interesting year for Shobhita as she has several fascinating projects including Major where she will be seen making a special appearance. Apart from that, this week holds an important space in the heart of the actress.

Talking about her special week, Sobhita Dhulipala expresses, Sobhita Dhulipala expresses, "This week is indeed very special for me, not only is it my birthday week and I also have the release of Major on June 3rd while simultaneously prepping for two exciting projects that I can't speak about it yet. I share this with you while I dub for Mani Ratnam Sir's Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad.I am thrilled that such wonderful opportunities are coming my way, this year in fact is going to be a significant year for me because of my many upcoming releases."

Talking further about Major, the actress shares, "Major is based on the life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and lost his life during the 2008 attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He was a real-life hero and his acts of bravery are something that the world should know about. When the makers approached me for this project, I immediately agreed to be a part of it, even though my character which is based on a real person is more of a special appearance in the film, it didn't matter to me because the subject of the film is so moving. I am in an inspired state of mind, so much to be grateful for!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shobita has an interesting lineup which includes a sequel to 'Made In Heaven', 'The Night Manager, a Hollywood film 'Monkey Man', Maniratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' and Multilingual Project Major among many others.