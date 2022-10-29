Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Inaya, Raj, & Faima In Utter Disbelief Over Surya's Elimination From The House!

Another weekend has come, the contestants dawned upon the eighth week at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. The host, Nagarjuna is ready to deliver the appropriate dosage of lectures, punishments, and appreciations to the housemates this weekend.

By now social media is abuzz with the news that RJ Surya AKA Konda Babu has been evicted from the house as the eighth contestant to leave the game. While it is still unclear if Surya is sent back home or locked away in a secret room, for the contestants, Surya is no more in the house. This news came as a shocker to many since Surya always has been a bit active and earned a decent screen time for himself during his stint in the Bigg Boss 6 house.

According to the latest promo released by Star Maa and the makers of the show, Nagarjuna is seen lashing out at the housemates for their improper behaviour throughout the week. Sri Satya, Geetu, Srihan, Faima, and Revanth have been questioned about their actions and words.

Going by the promo, Nagarjuna seemed quite upset about Revanth's aggressiveness while playing the task, and he had a video clip displayed for him to watch him in action. He asked Srihan and Sri Satya if they won the task all by themselves or with other contestants' help. They were made guilty for winning at the mercy of Geetu's opportunity.

Nagarjuna then informed the housemates that there will be a direct elimination right now and opened a message revealing the name of the candidate directly to the housemates. Upon the reveal, Inaya, Faima, and Raj were seen opening their mouths wide-in utter shock.

Geetu received flak not only from the viewers during her involvement in the game during the captaincy task Chepala Cheruvu but also the hosts'. Geetu was ridiculed for her poor choices and understanding of the game for herself and spoiling it for other contestants.

Adi Reddy and Geetu have become disqualified in the task by the end of round one. However, when Bigg Boss appointed them both as Sanchalaks, Geetu took the game into her hands and started playing it, contrary to the rules. Adi Reddy tried to warn her but the hot-headed lady didn't budge.

In one of the recent promos, Geetu was scolded by Nagarjuna. He opined that she deserves a punishment for what she has done. Nagarjuna gave a strong warning to Geetu saying that she needn't interfere with the game's proceedings and try to spice it up as it is the sole responsibility of Bigg Boss.