Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Srihan Is The New Captain Of The House With Revanth As His Ration Manager!

The 54th episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show finally had the housemates revealing their true selves. They have been actively taking part in the tasks and games. The friendships, groups, favouritism, and relationships are all being challenged through the tasks Bigg Boss is throwing at them.

In a silly twist of events, Keerthi got more knives stabbed into her plank, making her the least deserving candidate to become the captain of the house. Both contenders out of three-Surya and Keerthi- have already served as captains of the house. Srihan genuinely deserves a chance, and housemates stated the same through their election.

However, Keerthi has become more impatient and was seen cribbing about how contestants have been talking positively about her captaincy and still did not want to vote for her.

Later, Bigg Boss announced Srihan as the house's 8th captain. Srihan was influenced by Revanth about picking him as the ration manager which Srihan eventually did.

Bigg Boss then announced that it is time for selecting the worst housemate of the house for the week to go to jail. He picked Srihan as the new captain to choose the contestant.

Shockingly, Srihan chose Baladitya as the worst performer in the house. As a formality, Srihan painted Baladitya's face in Red before locking him up in the jail room. All the housemates later lounged near the room in support of Baladitya.

However, the episode has a striking element that took every viewer by surprise. Adi Reddy dared to tell Geetu that her game had gone haywire and her decisions were wrong. It was rather unexpected from Adi Reddy, who is always seen, paired up with, and hangs out with Geetu calling her 'Geethakka'.

Geetu then asked Adi Reddy to say more about what he felt. He mentioned that Geetu nominating Baladitya is a wrong decision and how she also seconded Srihan's selection of Baladitya as the worst performer. Adi Reddy said, "Picha niku, em matladthunav, papam antha kashtapadi atu game chuskuntu itu humanity chuskuntu aadithe worst performer antava?" which translates to how can you call him the worst performer while he is trying hard to be genuine, show humanity and still play the game?

Later, Bigg Boss summoned all the housemates to the couch for a surprise in store for Adi Reddy. Adi Reddy's sister, daughter and wife have appeared on the TV on the eve of Adi's daughter Hadvitha's first birthday. A pre-recorded video message of Adi Reddy's daughter cutting the cake was displayed.

Inaya and Srihan had a heated argument over the leftover rice. He warned housemates about wasting food. Revanth tried to calm down Inaya.

Srihan and Sri Satya spoke about how housemates are all facing scarcity and are adjusting with whatever little is available. Sri Satya even revealed that Keerthi lied about not knowing how to cook. She mentioned that Keerthi used to cook and bring Tomato Dal to the shooting sets earlier.

Keerthi was later seen telling people about how Sri Satya is always coming behind her.