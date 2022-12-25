Megastar Chiranjeevi's Gang Leader Re-Release Postponed; Fans In Dismay! Here's The New Release Date

Chiranjeevi Gang Leader Photo Credit: Internet

Megastar Chiranjeevi's cult hit Gang Leader, written and directed by Vijay Bapineedu in the year 1991 is one of the most awaited re-release films in Tollywood. Joining the bandwagon of the re-release trends in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi's action crime film was a sensation in the 1990s. The movie is set to enthrall the audience and fans with enhanced picture and sound quality after 32 years on the big screen.

According to the latest update, the producers of the film, Geetha Arts decided not to go ahead with the earlier date as planned on December 31, as Chiranjeevi's brother, Powerstar Pavan Kalyan's Kushi is also hitting the screens on the same day. The new date for the re-release of the film will be announced very soon.

Gang Leader stars Rao Gopal Rao, Anandaraj, Murali Mohan, Sarath Kumar among others in pivotal roles. The film's music was composed by Bappi Lahari and the cinematography was handled by Lok Singh. Vijay Bapineedu himself edited the film that was produced by Maganti Ravindranath Chowdary under the Shyam Prasad Arts banner. The movie first hit the screens on May 9.

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film under the direction of Bobby Kolli- Waltair Veerayya, is ready for a grand theatrical release all over the world on January 13. Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead and Devi Sri Prasad composed the entire soundtrack of the film. The movie is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.