Prabhas' Upcoming Film Adipurush Might Be A Flop Due To This Issue!

Prabhas' upcoming Hindu mythological drama film Adipurush is constantly making the headlines for its grandeur and every minute detail about the scale of its production. Om Raut is directing this modern depiction of the epic Ramayana with emphasized technical aspects with the help of visual effects and computer graphics. The movie is entirely being shot in sync sound.

Prabhas will be seen in the role of Ram AKA Raghava while 1 Nenokkadine fame Kriti Sanon will play Sita AKA Janaki. Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of Ravan AKA Lankeshwar. The movie, which was shot across various locations in India and on specially erected periodical sets, is aimed for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 12, 2023.

The buzz has it that Adipurush might fail to impress the viewers and meet the expectations of fans at the box office. This rumour is propagated solely because of the reason for the film's runtime. Adipurush is said to have a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes, reportedly. It is imperative that viewers get bored of the narrative of the already known tale being told for such a long duration.

Adipurush will reportedly have five songs, which will be featured across the film's narration, depicting the emotion of the characters during varied phases. According to the information, there will be a special song shot exclusively on kriti Sanon during the swayamvar episode. The other songs include 'Samaymaha Balwan', Saif Ali Khan's introduction as Lankeshwar -'Jay Jay Lankkeshwara', 'Yayahati', and title track 'Adipurusha'.

'Jay Jay Lankkeshwara' song is said to be the biggest song in the history of cinema reportedly because it is set to feature the highest number of background artists-15,000 in the form of Asuras and Danavas.

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Trupti Toradmal among others in pivotal roles.

Cinematography of the film is handled by Karthik Palani and editing duties are taken care of by Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre together. Adipurush's music is rendered by Sachet-Parampara.

Adipurush is one of the most expensive films that India has ever produced, at a set budget of Rs 500 Crore. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut are bankrolling the film under T-Series Films and Retrophiles banners.