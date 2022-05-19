RRR OTT Release Date And Time On ZEE5 And Netflix, Here's Everything You Need To Know

After a much delay, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR has finally released in theatres. Earlier scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, the release was postponed owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, that again obstructed the film's shooting. Well, the early reactions of the film are largely positive and seems like the epic period drama was worth all the wait and hype. Going by the response and fan frenzy on social media, RRR might even weave magic at the box office and shatter the previous collection records.

Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Ram Charan appears in the role of Sitarama Raju, while Tarak plays Bheem. Alia Bhatt, the film's leading lady, plays Charan's love interest in the entertainer. Well, the film has become the hot topic of discussion on social media for all obvious reasons, and what has also caught the attention of netizens is RRR's OTT release details.

Post its theatrical release, RRR's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will start streaming on ZEE5, while its Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions will hit Netflix. Though an official confirmation is awaited, the film will reportedly premiere on the popular OTT platform after 4 weeks of its theatrical release. According to reports, RRR will mostly release on April 20 starting at 12 am.

Zee Network has acquired the satellite rights of RRR Hindi while Star India Network has bought the rights of RRR's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Notably, earlier, reports were rife that the digital and satellite rights of RRR were acquired by Zee Network for a staggering Rs 300 Crore. However, the makers have not officially revealed the details of the deal. RRR has collected 1300+ Crores gross at world wide box office with rs 600 Crore share at world wide box office.