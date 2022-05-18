Siva Koratala Winds Up Acharya Settlement Before Moving On To NTR 30

Director Koratala Siva, who tasted the first flop in his directing career in the form of Acharya, is now looking to quickly start production of his next film with Jr NTR, #NTR30. Jr NTR- Siva had earlier worked on Janatha Garage. The upcoming movie will be a romantic entertainer.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya tanked at the box office and remained an unsuccessful attempt with a star cast. Producers and distributors incurred severe losses. The film couldn't even make it to the weekend after the release. It was criticized for its weak story and outdated screenplay. The film is a huge commercial failure grossing Rs 75.9 Crore against the budget of Rs 140 Crore.

Sources reveal that director Koratala Siva is said to be looking into clearing the financial aspects of Acharya. He took it upon himself to clear the issues before he can concentrate on #NTR30. The satellite and digital payments of Acharya are expected to arrive in full and final, after which the amount will be settled among the distributors.

Acharya is the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned social reformer. The film was announced with Trisha as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi but the former backed out citing creative differences. Later Kajal Aggarwal joined the shoot and finished a couple of schedules. However, her scenes were entirely chopped off deemed unnecessary for the story's narration.

Acharya is produced by Ram Charan's home banner Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. The film has Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood among others in other pivotal roles. The music for the film is scored by Mani Sharma.