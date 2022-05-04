Tollywood Most Viewed Trailers in 24 Hours: Sarkaru Vaari Paata On Top

The theatrical trailer of Mahesh Babu's upcoming action thriller, Sarkaru Vaati Paata was unveiled on the 2nd of May and it has opened to a pretty good response from fans and followers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer has now set a new record in terms of viewership recorded in 24 hours. It is now the most viewed Telugu film trailer in 24 hour period. Here is a look at where Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer stands on the list.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: 26.77M views in 24 hours

Radhe Shyam: 23.20 M

Acharya: 21.86M

Baahubali 2: 21.81M

RRR Movie: 20.45M

Vakeel Saab: 18.05M

Pushpa - 15.19M

With as many as 26.77 million views, the theatrical trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata stans on the top of the list of most-viewed Telugu trailers in 24 hours period. This goes on to show the kind of hype and craze surrounding the film.

As for the trailer, it promised a mass feast, showcasing Mahesh Babu in a proper commercial hero avatar. He is seen sporting long hair and a coin tattoo in the same. The trailer had struck a chord with Mahesh's fans and commoners alike.

As for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actioner is directed by Parasuram and it has Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is releasing in cinemas on May 12 amidst great hype. This will be Mahesh Babu's first theatrical release in the last 2 and a half years and it is safe to say that the stakes are really high on the same.