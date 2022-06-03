Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 23 Box Office Collection: Did The New Song Make A Difference For Mahesh Babu Film?

Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata is buzzing after almost a month of its theatrical release due to the addition of a new duet song 'Murari Vaa'.

To pull crowd to the screens, the makers have decided on adding a song to the narrative. The song is a duet and picturised on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

With other big budget and exciting films opening on screens this weekend, Sarkaru Vaari Paata might eventually hit a low. To avoid such uncertainty, an additional song was officially announced.

While the movie's concept and characterizations were appreciated, the director, Parasuram, was called out for weak screenplay of the film. The lead actors performed exceptionally well. Despite having a stellar team and a good storyline, the movie somehow didn't reach the level it was was expected to reach.

Fans were overjoyed when the film's trailer was released, for it promised a sure-shot treat for them. Mahesh Babu's new image in a mass avatar did impress quite a lot of people. He even said, "The way Parasuram designed my character, it was completely new for me. I haven't done anything like this in the last six or seven years," in an interview promoting the film.

However, the outcome has been far from what the makers have dreamt of. An addition of a new song might work some magic for the Superstar for this film. Let us take a look down at the box office figures of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from day one

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore

Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore

Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 16: Rs 25 Lakh

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh

Day 20: Rs 16 Lakh

Day 21: Rs 14 Lakh

Day 22: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 23: Rs 15 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection: Rs 90.25 Crore (Rs 136.70 Crore Gross)

The film has Samuthirakani, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore among others.

S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers.