Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 25 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Action Entertainer Slowly Plummets At The BO!
Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata has given way to the massive releases of the week- Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major. Both these films are pan-Indian and have been playing across theatres worldwide.
Attempting to draw the attention of fans and moviegoers, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have added a song titled 'Murari Vaa'to the film's narration and extended the run time. However, with a super hit talk spreading for the latest releases, the attempts went futile.
Mahesh Babu has come out of his comfort zone for Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotions. He not only opened up a bit about his personal life in media interactions, but also unleashed his funny side. He shone in the character of Mahesh, a moneylender in the USA, who comes back to India to collect his money. His performance in the film, his looks, and his dance were commended. However, the story which was convincing on paper couldn't work its magic on the silver screen. The director, Parasuram, who helmed a couple of successful films earlier, was called out for churning a weak second-half of the film.
Let us take a look at the box office figures of Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata down here
Day
1:
Rs
36.01
Crore
Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore
Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore
Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore
Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore
Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore
Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1.79 Crore
Day 9: Rs 1.40 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.58 Crore
Day 11: Rs 2.40 Crore
Day 12: Rs 86 Lakh
Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 14: Rs 27 Lakh
Day 15: Rs 26 Lakh
Day 16: Rs 13 Lakh
Day 17: Rs 22 Lakh
Day 18: Rs 79 Lakh
Day 19: Rs 20 Lakh
Day 20: Rs 16 Lakh
Day 21: Rs 15 Lakh
Day 22: Rs 15 Lakh
Day 23: Rs 15 Lakh
Day 24: Rs 10 Lakh
Day 25: Rs 14 Lakh
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection: Rs 90.99 Crore (Rs 137.55 Crore Gross)
National award winner Keerthy Suresh played the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film has Samuthirakani, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore among others.
S Thaman scored music for the film produced by GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus, and Mythri Movie Makers.