Vijay Deverekonda-Samantha Starrer Kushi Release Postponed To 2023; Actor Shares Major Updates

The most popular young actor in the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverekonda, and famous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu are working together in an upcoming rom-com titled Kushi. The love story has been in the making for some time now. As per initial reports, the film was slated for a December 2022 release, but now, according to reports, Vijay and Samantha's film release has been delayed.

In an interview given to News18, Vijay Deverakonda announced the postponement of the release date of Kushi to next year, due to several factors. He also mentioned that the film will release in the first quarter of 2023. The actor said, "We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."

The actor heaped praise on co-star Samantha in his interview with News18. Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he was in love with Samantha when he was in college and added that he used to go to the theatres only to watch her films on the big screen. "It was a beautiful experience to be a part of this film. I think I was in my degree college when I saw Samantha on the big screen for the first time and I was straight away in love with her. Now, to be able to do a movie with her and create some magic is a satisfying feeling and she is a great actress. So, I'm eagerly waiting to bring Kushi to the world," added the actor.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana Kushi has Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in lead roles. According to reports, the story is an unconventional love story, which will mark the second collaboration between the actors. The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna, among others, in supporting roles. Kushi is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.