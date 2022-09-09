Yashoda Teaser Out Now: Samantha Is Up For A Chase

Samantha's Science-Fiction Thriller Yashoda Teaser has released today (September 9). The teaser showed Samantha pregnant and undergoing medical tests, in the beginning of the teaser, and then she is shown being chased around. While being on the run, she is shown holding her stomach, and it appears that she might have gone through a miscarriage or some kind of a tragedy.

The teaser indicates that she is experiencing psychological disturbances and has been held in custody for an experimental study. It seems very likely that her life is under a threat and she needs to find her way to safety.

Samantha's portrayal of someone going through the most exhausting of circumstances is commendable, it brings an instant sense of respect toward her craft. The actor has evolved significantly over the years. Her performances and choice of projects in the recent years are promising and we can place expensive bets on this performer's career graph.

The film's cast includes Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Hari-Harish duo has written and directed the film. Pulagam Chinnanarayana and Challa Bhagyalakshmi penned the dialogues and the project is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies. The film is shot by M Sukumar, edited by Marthand Venkatesh, and the film's music is composed by Mani Sharma.

Watch the Teaser here!