Yashoda Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Film Holds Steady For The Weekend

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
latest
release,
a
real-life
inspired
crime
thriller,
Yashoda,
hit
the
screens
on
November
11
with
positive
to
mixed
reviews
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
was
the
first
pan-India
venture
of
Samantha
was
directed
by
the
Kollywood
director
duo
Hari
and
Harish,
in
their
Tollywood
debut.
The
movie
had
a
theatrical
release
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Hindi,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
on
the
same
day.
Yashoda
is
the
story
of
a
stubborn
woman
who
ventures
out
to
do
the
unimaginable
task
to
track
down
her
missing
sister
and
eventually
solve
two
murder
mysteries
and
bring
the
culprits
to
justice.
Samantha
impresses
in
the
role
of
Yashoda
and
the
fact
that
she
has
done
her
stunts
without
the
help
of
a
body
double
is
quite
commendable.
Samantha
shines
bright
in
the
film,
which
could
have
been
made
a
bit
more
interesting
with
the
right
kind
of
screenplay
and
editing.
The
usage
of
regular
stereotypical
film
tropes
is
also
a
culprit
behind
Yashoda's
distance
from
becoming
a
blockbuster
hit.
Take
a
look
at
Yashoda's
Day
2
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
3.06
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.75
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
6.81
Crore
The
movie
stars
Murali
Sharma,
Rao
Ramesh,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Unni
Mukundan,
Sampath
Raj,
Shatru,
Josh
Ravi,
Divya
Sripada,
Kalpika
Ganesh,
Madhurima,
and
Priyanka
Sharma
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Mani
Sharma,
who
scored
the
film's
background
score
and
tunes
received
great
appreciation
for
his
work.
M
Sukumar's
cinematography
was
also
met
with
a
positive
response.
However,
the
editing
part
done
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
would
have
been
a
bit
better
as
the
film
turns
out
slow
and
steady
during
the
first
half
and
runs
through
the
crucial
second
half.
Having
said
that,
Yashoda
still
makes
for
a
good
weekend
watch.