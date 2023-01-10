THIS Heroine Walks Back Into The Much-Hyped Sequel Following Several Twists & Turns, Deets Inside!
Going by the latest update from the Tillu Square producers, the team's first choice Anupama Parameswaran is back in the project. A video of her on the sets in a yellow sleeveless dress goofing around surfaced.
In
what
could
be
called
a
surprising
twist,
actress
Anupama
Parameswaran,
who
scored
back-to-back
success
with
Karthikeya
2,
18
Pages,
and
Butterfly,
walked
back
into
the
project
of
actor
Siddhu
Jonalagadda's
Tillu
Square,
a
sequel
to
the
superhit
2022
film
DJ
Tillu.
After
DJ
Tillu
saw
an
unexpected
range
of
success
and
reach
in
the
first
half
of
2022,
the
team
decided
to
make
a
sequel
to
the
comedy-thriller.
The
movie
is
the
first
super
hit
of
the
Telugu
film
industry.
DJ
Tillu
starred
Siddhu
Jonalagadda,
Neha
Shetty,
Kiriti
Dhammaraju,
and
others
have
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
The
film
received
positive
reviews
upon
theatrical
release
and
gained
cult
status
after
it
hit
the
digital
streaming
platform
Aha
Video.
However,
after
the
grand
title
release
of
the
sequel
as
Tillu
Square,
creative
differences
have
cropped
up
between
hero
Siddhu
and
director
Vimal
Krishna,
who
earlier
worked
together
for
a
couple
of
films
as
writer-director
and
actor.
Vimal
Krishna
left
the
project
and
Siddhu
then
brought
in
Adbhutham
fame
Mallik
Ram
in
his
place.
Anupama
Parameswaran
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Following
the
success
streak,
the
team
approached
Anupama
Parameswaran
for
the
female
lead's
character
first.
She
even
shot
for
a
couple
of
days
and
then
cited
some
reason
to
walk
out
of
the
project.
Later,
at
one
point
in
time,
Madonna
Sebastian,
HIT:2
fame
Meenakshi
Chowdary,
and
Neha
Shetty
were
discussed
for
the
role.
Nothing
worked
out
for
the
team.
The
actresses
are
said
to
have
objected
to
the
unnecessary
physical
intimacy
scenes
that
the
story
is
laced
with.
However,
going
by
the
latest
update
from
the
Tillu
Square
producers,
the
team's
first
choice
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
back
in
the
project.
A
video
of
her
on
the
sets
in
a
yellow
sleeveless
dress
goofing
around
with
Siddhu
Jonalagadda's
hair
surfaced
on
the
internet.
The
makers
of
the
movie,
Sithara
Entertainments
shared
it
on
their
Instagram
handle,
confirming
the
news.
Fans
have
started
commenting
about
how
relieved
they
are
after
the
team
finally
confirmed
the
female
lead
actress.
They
dropped
in
messages
about
the
same.
Ram
Miriyala
is
the
movie's
musician
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
is
co-producing
the
movie.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 21:32 [IST]