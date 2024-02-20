DJ Tillu Sequel OTT: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Starrer Comedy Thriller's Digital Streaming Rights Fetch A BOMB

Photo Credit:

DJ Tillu's sequel, Tillu Square, featuring Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda, is gearing up for the grand and much-awaited theatrical release this March. The movie is finally going to hit the silver screen after numerous postponements due to the big releases. Finally, Mallik Ram's directorial will be released worldwide on March 29, without competition. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers of Tillu Square, which will also get a sequel, released a theatrical release trailer. Check it out below.

In the sequel, Anupama Parameswaran was paired with Siddhu Jonnalagadda as the female lead. Going by the trailer, Anupama Parameswaran shunned her previous image of a girl-next-door and turned into a vivacious and highly glamorous character indulging in intimate scenes including lip-locks.

Tillu Square OTT Rights Secured By Netflix

When DJ Tillu was originally released theatrically, the response from the public and critics was decent. However, when Aha Video bought the film's digital streaming rights and released it on OTT, the movie emerged as a bigger hit and attained cult status.

Owing to the popularity and craze for DJ Tillu and now its sequel titled Tillu Square, the digital streaming rights of the much-awaited sequel starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran are finally secured by the OTT giant Netflix India. The official confirmation was also made regarding the same.

It is said that Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV have competed for the rights along with Netflix. The movie's rights were sold for about Rs 35 Crore, a massive figure for Siddhu Jonnalagadda, in his entire career, and in Tollywood for a medium-range film. Netflix India secured the OTT rights of DJ Tillu Square.

https://youtu.be/JrdixTnMl8E?si=ufSNADAAU8mDoNY9

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.