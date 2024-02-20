DJ Tillu Sequel OTT: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Starrer Comedy Thriller's Digital Streaming Rights Fetch A BOMB

DJ
Tillu's
sequel,
Tillu
Square,
featuring
Star
Boy
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
is
gearing
up
for
the
grand
and
much-awaited
theatrical
release
this
March.
The
movie
is
finally
going
to
hit
the
silver
screen
after
numerous
postponements
due
to
the
big
releases.
Finally,
Mallik
Ram's
directorial
will
be
released
worldwide
on
March
29,
without
competition.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
makers
of
Tillu
Square,
which
will
also
get
a
sequel,
released
a
theatrical
release
trailer.
Check
it
out
below.
In
the
sequel,
Anupama
Parameswaran
was
paired
with
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
as
the
female
lead.
Going
by
the
trailer,
Anupama
Parameswaran
shunned
her
previous
image
of
a
girl-next-door
and
turned
into
a
vivacious
and
highly
glamorous
character
indulging
in
intimate
scenes
including
lip-locks.
Tillu
Square
OTT
Rights
Secured
By
Netflix
When
DJ
Tillu
was
originally
released
theatrically,
the
response
from
the
public
and
critics
was
decent.
However,
when
Aha
Video
bought
the
film's
digital
streaming
rights
and
released
it
on
OTT,
the
movie
emerged
as
a
bigger
hit
and
attained
cult
status.
Owing
to
the
popularity
and
craze
for
DJ
Tillu
and
now
its
sequel
titled
Tillu
Square,
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
the
much-awaited
sequel
starring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
are
finally
secured
by
the
OTT
giant
Netflix
India.
The
official
confirmation
was
also
made
regarding
the
same.
It
is
said
that
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
SonyLIV
have
competed
for
the
rights
along
with
Netflix.
The
movie's
rights
were
sold
for
about
Rs
35
Crore,
a
massive
figure
for
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
in
his
entire
career,
and
in
Tollywood
for
a
medium-range
film.
Netflix
India
secured
the
OTT
rights
of
DJ
Tillu
Square.
https://youtu.be/JrdixTnMl8E?si=ufSNADAAU8mDoNY9
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.