Here Are Lesser-Known Facts About Thalapathy Vijay's Pongal Release Varisu That You Want To Know!
Varisu was first narrated to Superstar Mahesh Babu and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan before it finally reached Vijay. Even Prabhas and Allu Arjun were also considered for the same story. Vijay instantly green-signaled.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
bilingual
movie
Varisu
AKA
Vaarasudu
is
all
set
to
enthrall
the
fans
and
film
buffs
all
over
the
world
for
this
Pongal
season
on
January
11.
Although
made
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
the
Telugu
version
of
the
film
will
release
a
bit
late,
on
January
14,
due
to
the
heavy
competition
of
Telugu
movies
that
are
lined
up
for
Sankranthi.
Varisu
is
a
family
action
drama
co-written
and
directed
by
National
award
winner
Vamshi
Paidipally.
The
movie
stars
an
elaborate,
and
ensemble
cast
in
the
form
of
Jayasudha,
Khushbu,
Prakash
Raj,
R
Sarathkumar,
Srikanth,
Sangitha
Krish,
Yogi
Babu,
Prabhu,
Shaam,
Nandini
Rai,
Sriman,
Ganesh
Venkataraman,
Bharath
Reddy,
VTV
Ganesh,
and
John
Vijay
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Referred
to
as
Thalapathy
66,
the
movie
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
200
Crore
and
is
already
enjoying
adequate
pre-release
buzz
through
its
theatrical
trailer.
The
fans
of
the
actor
are
excited
and
happy
about
the
trailer
and
are
exuding
confidence
in
the
film's
success.
Needless
to
say,
Thala
Ajith
Kumar's
action
heist
film
under
the
direction
of
H
Vinoth,
Thunivu,
is
also
releasing
on
the
same
day
at
the
box
office
worldwide.
Varisu
poster
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
On
the
occasion
of
Varisu's
release,
here's
a
look
at
the
lesser-known
facts
about
the
film:
-Thalapathy
Vijay
made
his
Telugu
debut
with
Vaarasudu,
his
66th
movie.
-Actress
Rashmika
Mandanna,
who
is
a
self-proclaimed
fan
of
Vijay
was
roped
in
for
the
female
lead's
role
as
her
15th
film.
She
was
so
smitten
by
Vijay
during
the
official
puja
ceremony
of
Varisu-the
pictures
from
which
went
viral
for
the
same
reason.
-Director
Vamshi
Paidipally
and
producer
Dil
Raju
have
debuted
in
Kollywood.
A
few
years
ago,
Vamshi's
'Oopiri' starring
Nagarjuna
and
Karthi
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Tamil.
Ranjithame
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
-Varisu
was
first
narrated
to
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
and
Mega
Powerstar
Ram
Charan
before
it
finally
reached
Vijay.
Even
Prabhas
and
Allu
Arjun
were
also
considered
for
the
same
story.
Vijay
instantly
green-signaled
the
project
after
listening
to
the
story.
-Vijay
makes
a
comeback
to
the
family
drama
genre
after
several
years.
-Varisu
also
marks
the
Tamil
debut
of
actor
Meka
Srikanth
-
The
movie
marks
the
first
collaboration
of
Vijay
and
musician
S
Thaman.
-
The
song
'Ranjithame'
now
has
128
million
views
on
YouTube,
which
is
a
record.
-
Filming
of
Varisu
was
done
across
parts
of
Chennai,
Hyderabad,
Visakhapatnam,
Bellary,
and
Ladakh.
Varisu's
cinematography
is
rendered
by
Karthik
Palani
and
KL
Praveen
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
for
the
film.
Ahishor
Solomon
and
Hari
took
part
in
the
film's
writing.
Dil
Raju
under
the
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner
bankrolled
the
film
which
is
distributed
by
Seven
Screen
Studio
and
Red
Giant
Movies.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 20:52 [IST]