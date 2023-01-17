Chiranjeevi Vs Balakrishna: Waltair Veerayya Is A Step Ahead Of Veera Simha Reddy For THESE Reasons!
Waltair Veerayya was made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore and Veera Simha Reddy took Rs 110 Crore to be made. Both movies opened to blockbuster first-day collections and have grossed more than Rs 100 Crore within three days.
The
most
awaited
films
of
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
and
Nandamuri
Balakrishna-
Waltair
Veerayya
and
Veera
Simha
Reddy
hit
the
screens
worldwide
within
a
gap
of
just
one
day
for
the
Sankranthi
festival
2023.
Both
Balakrishna
and
Chiranjeevi
arrived
at
the
Sankranthi
rift
at
the
box
office
after
several
years.
Earlier,
the
veterans
of
the
Telugu
film
industry
have
clashed
ten
times.
However,
over
the
years,
the
budgets
of
the
star
hero
films
have
increased
manifold
and
the
range
is
wide
and
huge.
The
sky
is
the
only
limit
for
today's
movie
budgets,
business,
and
gross
earnings.
Although
there
were
several
times
when
Balakrishna
and
Chiranjeevi
competed
at
the
box
office
for
Sankranthi,
this
year
was
very
special
for
certain
reasons.
Both
are
mass-action
entertainers
that
showcased
the
veteran
actors
in
impressive
makeovers
and
vintage
avatars.
Producers
Y
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
bankrolled
both
films
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Actress
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
female
lead
in
both
movies.
According
to
the
available
information,
Waltair
Veerayya
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore
and
Veera
Simha
Reddy
took
Rs
110
Crore
to
be
made.
Both
movies
opened
to
blockbuster
first-day
collections
and
have
grossed
more
than
Rs
100
Crore
within
three
days
of
theatrical
release.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
vs
Waltair
Veerayya
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
released
on
January
13.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Bobby
Kolli.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
played
an
extensive
cameo
in
the
film.
Waltair
Veerayya,
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni
was
released
on
January
12.
The
latest
box
office
figures
for
these
movies
are
intriguing.
Waltair
Veerayya
and
Veera
Simha
Reddy
are
both
winners
in
their
way
as
one
movie
did
pretty
well
in
a
few
regions
and
the
other
one
looted
money
in
the
rest.
Reportedly,
WV
made
over
Rs
7.10
Crore
including
Rs
5.5
Crore
and
the
northern
Andhra
and
east
Godavari
regions.
However,
VSR
made
only
Rs
60
Lakh
from
both
these
regions.
VSR
but
made
a
whopping
amount
from
B
&
C
centers
in
Rayalaseema.
Chiranjeevi's
fans
and
moviegoers
found
Waltair
Veerayya
a
bit
more
entertaining
due
to
Chiranjeevi's
comedy.
The
actor
returned
to
his
earlier
days
and
evoked
laughter
with
his
performance.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 20:34 [IST]