 »   »   » Jai Lava Kusa Movie Review

Finally the D-Day is here for all Nandamuri fans. The much awaited movie of Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusa has released in theatres with terrific openings and fans of Young Tiger seemingly are ecstatic watching their demi-god on screen.

Tarak who is on a roll after tasting hat-trick success with Temper, Nannaku Prematho & Janatha Garage will be eying to make it four in a row. Being produced under the home banner of NTR arts, the movie has all chances of making it big on day 1 at the box office. Long run prospects however depends upon the word of mouth as the day goes by. Let's check out what the movie offers to the audience.



Cast: Jr. NTR, Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas, Ronit Roy, Murali Krishna Posani, Pradeep Rawat, Sai Kumar, Hamsa Nandini & Tamannah (Special Appearance)



Writers: KS Ravindra, Kona Venkat & K Chakravarthy



Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao & Thammi Raju



Cinematography: Chota K Naidu



Music: Devi Sri Prasad



Producer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram



Story: Triplets Jai Lava Kusa being taken care by their maternal uncle (Murali Krishna Posani) seek a humble living by stage drama performances. Both Lava and Kusa excel in acting whereas Jai is side-lined by his maternal uncle due to his stammering disability.



Jai, though a member of the family, is generally set to do the household chores and treated as the second class citizen. An instigated and a humiliated Jai sets the drama stage on fire and flees away. Cut the scene and the movie resumes to the present day.



All three brothers are scattered and seek their own lives in different places. Kusa, an expert mugger with an easy go attitude mugs a huge amount of money to fly over to the USA but the plan eventually fizzles out as the money becomes worthless due to demonetization. He happens to meet Lava, a bank manager, who adheres to his principles and runs an ethical life.



Lava meanwhile, would have got entangled in a professional issue and also would be seen losing his love life as well. When situation of Lava & Kusa seem to be deepening, the twin brothers hatch a plan to come out of their respective troublesome situations but instead land in a bigger muddle.

Just 15 minutes to interval, there comes JAI aka RAVANA with a BANG!!



A fierce don who controls the entire territory in a certain part of Orissa, goes on a rampage to eliminate his rivals. Citizens of the territory bow down to him out of fear.

Over a period of time, rivals of Jai and citizens of the territory backfire on the dreaded don and it becomes all important for the latter to come out victorious in order to keep his image and eminence intact.



Will Jai be successful in his mission? Will the triplets unite? If so, how?



Upside



NTR's stellar performance

Jai's screen presence

Devi Sri Prasad's background music

Racy screenplay

Sufficient comedy at parts

Right dose of emotions



Downside



Swing Zara song

Antagonist Characterization



Performances



Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna & Sai Kumar have rendered justice to their roles. Murali Krishna Posani tickles your funny bone at times. Both Pradeep Rawat & Ronit Roy come and go who do not stand out neither in characterization or performance.



It's Jr. NTR all the way. His performance, body language, intensity, dialogue delivery and screen presence are unmatchable. Arguably the best performer of the present TFI generation.



All three characters in a single frame with similar attire and makeover should have generally created a confusion, but NTR with his subtlety and performance makes it clear as to who is who to the audience.



Jai steals the show with his scintillating & grey shade performance, Lava scores through his innocence & Kusa walks away with equal honours on par with Jai for his energy and entertaining act. NTR scores a centum for his terrific rendition of all three characters.



Technical Department



Cinematography and editing are adequate while writing by both KS Ravindra and Kona Venkat are impressive. They buckle up the audience through their engaging pen work.

KS Ravindra (Bobby), who failed miserably during his last outing has bounced back and has proved that he is quite a director who has substantial stuff in him.



Final Verdict



A sureshot entertainer for neutral audience and a festival for Nandamuri fans.