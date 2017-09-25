 »   »   » Jai Lava Kusa’s Box Office Collections Are Staggering!

Jr. NTR is on a roll. With his latest flick, Jai Lava Kusa, winning over the hearts of critics & audience along with a clean sweep at the box office, the Nandamuri actor couldn't have asked for more.

The movie which released on Thursday, i.e. 21st September, opened to packed houses amidst lot of expectations, and yes, both the movie and Tarak were able to successfully deliver the desired output.



Teasers and Trailer of the movie had already struck chord with the audience and NTR's previous three flicks had fared exceptionally well at the box office. No existing releases, good number of theatres and expectations amongst fans and audience were the key pointers which contributed to the thunderous opening.



However, the gross collection of the movie has been humongous but the share is not in line with its gross value due to the implementation of GST.



The opening of the movie has once again confirmed that Tarak is in the top league of stars who can command exceptional box office opening irrespective of any other attraction. Being directed by a director whose last venture was a disaster, the movie opened to packed houses and has set few records straight.



On its Day 1, the movie grossed 32 Cr in the Telugu states surpassing Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150's 30 Cr collection and thereby earning the tag of non-Baahubali record. The worldwide gross for Day 1 stood at 46.6 Cr.



The Day 1 share in the Telugu share amounted to 21.81 Cr and the worldwide share at 30 Cr.



By the end of an extended weekend (4 Days), Jai Lava Kusa, is said to have grossed around 85Cr which shows the quality of the movie and Tarak's sheer star power.



However, the movie still has a long way to go as the same needs to earn a distributor share of 86 Cr in order to achieve the break-even status.



Some of the records set by Tarak through Jai Lava Kusa are:

1. Non-Baahubali gross record in Telugu States (32 Cr)

2. Non-Baahubali gross in Nizam (8 Cr)

3. Non-Baahubali share in Krishna region (1.70 Cr)

4. Non-Baahubali share in Guntur region (3.05 Cr)

5. Non-Baahubali share in Ceeded region (4.28 Cr)

6. Non-Baahubali gross in Tamil Nadu (70 Lakhs)



With records having tumbled down all over, one will have to wait and watch if the movie holds its strong ground in the coming days as it would face a stiff competition from Mahesh Babu-AR Murugadoss's much awaited flick, Spyder, which is all set to hit screens this week.