Bhimaa X Review: Gopichand's Adventure Cop Drama Starring Hits Screens Amid Expectations

Bhimaa
X
Review:
Macho
Star
Gopichand
hit
the
screens
as
a
determined
cop
with
an
alluring
get-up
and
makeover
for
his
latest
fantasy
actioner
titled
'Bhimaa.'
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha
was
released
worldwide
amid
decent
expectations.
The
movie
stars
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Malvika
Sharma
in
the
two
female
lead
roles.
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
As
soon
as
the
movie
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
March
8,
fans
of
the
actor
and
moviegoers
who
took
an
interest
in
Bhimaa
after
watching
its
theatrical
trailer,
have
thronged
the
theatres
to
witness
what
writer-director
Harsha
had
in
store
for
them.
As
they
have
been
watching
the
movie,
they
put
out
their
opinions
about
Bhimaa
movie
through
their
social
media
handles.
Here
are
some
tweets
for
you
to
see.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.