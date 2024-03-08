Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Gopichand's Latest Fantasy Cop Drama Opens To A Decent Response

Bhimaa
Box
Office
Prediction:
Tollywood's
Macho
Man
Gopichand
Thottempudi
is
back
on
the
big
screen
with
a
fantasy
cop
action
thriller
film
written
and
directed
by
debutant
A
Harsha.
The
movie
titled
Bhimaa
showcased
the
actor
in
a
new
makeover
and
enticing
look.
On
the
occasion
of
the
Maha
Sivarathri,
Bhimaa
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
March
8.
Bhimaa
made
a
decent
pre-release
business
before
it
opened
on
the
screens.
The
valued
business
worldwide
stands
at
about
Rs
11.30
Crore
which
means
that
the
break-even
target
is
over
Rs
12
Crore.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
If
the
movie's
talk
spreads
positively,
Gopichand's
Bhimaa
might
emerge
as
one
of
the
remarkable
successes
in
the
actor's
career,
as
he
has
been
struggling
to
record
a
hit
film
at
the
box
office
for
a
long
time.
The
movie
on
its
release
day
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
3
Crore,
according
to
trade
analysts.
However,
this
is
a
tentative
figure
and
the
numbers
will
change
accordingly
towards
the
end
of
the
day.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.