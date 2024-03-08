Bhimaa Overseas Review Ratings: Gopichand's Cop Action Fantasy Drama Makes An Interesting Debut; NRIs REACT

Tollywood's
one
of
the
tallest
and
most
handsome
actors,
Gopichand,
is
back
on
the
big
silver
screen
as
a
cop
in
writer-director
A
Harsha's
fantasy
action
drama
titled
'Bhimaa.'
The
movie
made
its
theatrical
debut
on
March
8
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Sivarathri.
Featuring
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Malvika
Sharma
as
the
two
female
leads,
Bhimaa,
which
was
earlier
scheduled
to
hit
the
screens
in
February
has
finally
opened.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
Overseas
Review
Fans
of
the
Macho
star
Gopichand,
living
abroad
have
ensured
to
book
the
first
day
first
show
tickets
to
this
movie
after
watching
the
trailer.
They
wish
Gopichand
a
solid
comeback
and
have
pinned
big
hopes
on
Bhimaa.
The
movie's
trailer
has
amplified
the
expectations,
accordingly.
After
the
movie
opened
a
bit
earlier
the
overseas,
the
fans
who
caught
the
first
premiere
have
taken
to
their
micro-blogging
site's
handles
to
share
their
honest
opinion
on
Bhimaa.
Here's
what
the
NRI
film
buffs
have
to
say.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.