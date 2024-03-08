Bhimaa OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Gopichand’s Film Online After Theatrical Run? DEETS

Bhimaa
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Gopichand,
the
renowned
action
star,
has
graced
the
silver
screen
once
again
with
his
latest
action-packed
entertainer,
Bhimaa,
directed
by
A
Harsha,
marking
the
director's
Telugu
debut
after
establishing
himself
in
Kannada
cinema.
Produced
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
the
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banner,
Bhima
has
finally
hit
the
theaters
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Maha
Shivratri
today
(March
8),
amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
Initial
reactions
from
moviegoers
who
have
had
the
opportunity
to
watch
Bhimaa
are
overwhelmingly
positive,
hailing
it
as
Gopichand's
successful
return.
Particularly,
the
actor's
performance
has
garnered
praise,
with
viewers
also
appreciating
the
intense
action
sequences
and
impressive
background
score.
As
Bhimaa
has
been
fetching
a
favourable
response
so
far,
a
section
of
cinemagoers
are
awaiting
the
details
about
its
digital
premiere.
Well,
there's
finally
an
update
on
the
Bhimaa
OTT
release.
BHIMAA
OTT
RELEASE
DATE:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
CHECK
UPDATE
In
the
world
of
digital
distribution,
there's
been
considerable
buzz
surrounding
the
acquisition
of
Bhimaa
by
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
for
its
OTT
release,
alongside
Star
Maa
securing
satellite
rights,
fetching
a
combined
total
of
up
to
20
crores.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
end
credits
of
the
movie
reportedly
indicate
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
as
the
OTT
partner,
suggesting
that
the
deal
may
have
been
struck
before
the
theatrical
release.
Typically,
in
the
Telugu
film
industry,
OTT
streaming
follows
a
one-month
interval
post-theatrical
release,
hinting
at
a
potential
OTT
release
of
Bhimaa
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
in
early
to
mid-April.
However,
the
OTT
release
date
is
subject
to
change
based
on
the
film's
performance
at
the
box
office.
Also,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
final
date
is
pending
from
the
makers' side.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
BHIMAA
Alongside
Gopichand
in
a
double
role,
the
film
features
Malavika
Sharma
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
the
leading
ladies.
Known
names
like
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghubabu,
Nazar,
and
Naresh,
among
others
are
also
playing
pivotal
roles
in
the
movie..
The
musical
score
for
Bhimaa
is
done
by
Ravi
Basrur,
known
for
his
work
in
acclaimed
films
like
Salaar
and
KGF.
Swami
J
Gowda's
cinematography,
Ramana
Vanka's
production
design,
and
Thamiraj's
editing
contribute
to
the
film's
visual
appeal.
Ram-Lakshman,
Venkat,
and
Dr
Ravivarma
have
choreographed
the
gripping
fight
sequences,
enhancing
the
overall
cinematic
experience.