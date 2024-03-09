Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Gopichand Scores Big Opening Day Numbers With This Fantasy Action Drama

Photo Credit:

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Macho Star Gopichand is finally on the track with his latest release, a fantasy actioner titled Bhimaa. Written and directed by A. Harsha, Bhimaa was released worldwide on March 8 amid decent expectations. The movie which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the two female leads, is getting positive response from the critics and fans.

Gopichand's acting chops, looks, and his body language as the cop have enthralled his fans, who are impressed by his screen presence in Bhimaa.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down. Bhimaa (Gopichand) is a quirky but sincere cop who irks the pwoer-weilding man of Mahendragiri, Bhavani (Mukesh Tiwari). On the other hand, Bhimaa falls in love with a school teacher Vidya (Malvika Sharma) who respects Ravindra Varma (Nassar) for his ability to cure diseases among people with natural medicine. One day, Ravindra Varma asks Bhimaa for a favour and it changes Bhimaa's entire life.

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 1

Gopichand has been waiting to score a hit at the box office for a very long time. The actor's last release, Ramabanam also failed commercially. But, Bhimaa, a fantasy action drama changed things for this suave actor, who is also a benevolent charmer in Tollywood. The movie registered a good opening and the positive talk is spreading in its favour. On the release day, Bhimaa made a whopping Rs 11 Crore from all over India, according to the website Sacnilk.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.