Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Gopichand Scores Big Opening Day Numbers With This Fantasy Action Drama

Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
Macho
Star
Gopichand
is
finally
on
the
track
with
his
latest
release,
a
fantasy
actioner
titled
Bhimaa.
Written
and
directed
by
A.
Harsha,
Bhimaa
was
released
worldwide
on
March
8
amid
decent
expectations.
The
movie
which
stars
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Malvika
Sharma
as
the
two
female
leads,
is
getting
positive
response
from
the
critics
and
fans.
Gopichand's
acting
chops,
looks,
and
his
body
language
as
the
cop
have
enthralled
his
fans,
who
are
impressed
by
his
screen
presence
in
Bhimaa.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
(Gopichand)
is
a
quirky
but
sincere
cop
who
irks
the
pwoer-weilding
man
of
Mahendragiri,
Bhavani
(Mukesh
Tiwari).
On
the
other
hand,
Bhimaa
falls
in
love
with
a
school
teacher
Vidya
(Malvika
Sharma)
who
respects
Ravindra
Varma
(Nassar)
for
his
ability
to
cure
diseases
among
people
with
natural
medicine.
One
day,
Ravindra
Varma
asks
Bhimaa
for
a
favour
and
it
changes
Bhimaa's
entire
life.
Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Gopichand
has
been
waiting
to
score
a
hit
at
the
box
office
for
a
very
long
time.
The
actor's
last
release,
Ramabanam
also
failed
commercially.
But,
Bhimaa,
a
fantasy
action
drama
changed
things
for
this
suave
actor,
who
is
also
a
benevolent
charmer
in
Tollywood.
The
movie
registered
a
good
opening
and
the
positive
talk
is
spreading
in
its
favour.
On
the
release
day,
Bhimaa
made
a
whopping
Rs
11
Crore
from
all
over
India,
according
to
the
website
Sacnilk.
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.