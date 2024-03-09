Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Gopichand's Cop Action Fantasy Drama To Have A Solid Opening Weekend

Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Gopichand's
latest
cop
action
fantasy
thriller
titled
Bhimaa
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
on
March
8
worldwide.
Gopichand's
suave
makeover
as
a
stylish
and
mass
cop
enthralled
his
fans
and
the
expectations
for
the
movie
rose
after
the
theatrical
trailer
was
dropped.
Written
and
directed
by
A.
Harsha,
a
debutant,
Bhimaa
is
getting
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office.
Regular
film
buffs,
his
fans,
and
critics
are
heaping
praise
on
Gopichand
for
giving
his
all
and
going
out
to
lengths
to
portray
Bhimaa's
role
in
the
film.
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Malvika
Sharma
played
the
two
female
lead
roles
in
the
film.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
Bhimaa
(Gopichand)
is
a
quirky
but
sincere
cop
who
irks
the
pwoer-weilding
man
of
Mahendragiri,
Bhavani
(Mukesh
Tiwari).
On
the
other
hand,
Bhimaa
falls
in
love
with
a
school
teacher
Vidya
(Malvika
Sharma)
who
respects
Ravindra
Varma
(Nassar)
for
his
ability
to
cure
diseases
among
people
with
natural
medicine.
One
day,
Ravindra
Varma
asks
Bhimaa
for
a
favour
and
it
changes
Bhimaa's
entire
life.
Bhimaa
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Day
2
Gopichand's
Bhimaa
might
emerge
as
one
of
the
remarkable
successes
in
the
actor's
career,
as
he
has
been
struggling
to
record
a
hit
film
at
the
box
office
for
a
long
time.
The
movie
on
its
release
day
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
3
Crore,
according
to
trade
analysts.
However,
this
is
a
tentative
figure
and
the
numbers
will
change
accordingly
towards
the
end
of
the
day.
The
opening
weekend
is
looking
strong
for
this
Gopichand's
film.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Bhimaa,
below.
Day
1:
Rs
3.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
0.89
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
4.39
Crore
(estimates)
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.