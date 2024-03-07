Bhimaa Theatrical Business Worldwide: Gopichand's Cop Action Drama Needs THIS Much To Break Even For A Hit

Bhimaa
is
the
latest
fantasy
cop
action
drama
featuring
Tollywood's
Macho
Man
Gopichand
as
the
protagonist.
The
movie
marks
the
debut
of
writer-director
A
Harsha.
Gopichand
is
determined
to
come
back
to
his
success
track
after
Ramabanam,
with
this
movie
Bhimaa,
which
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
March
8
worldwide,
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Shivaratri.
Bhimaa
was
ready
long
back
for
a
theatrical
release
but
the
release
was
postponed
from
February
16
to
March
8.
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
was
paired
opposite
Gopichand
for
the
first
time.
Bhimaa
was
announced
on
June
12,
2023,
on
the
occasion
of
Gopichand's
44th
birthday.
The
movie
has
two
songs-
'Yedo
Yedo
Maaya,'
and
'Gaali
Soundullo.'
The
movie
Bhimaa's
digital
streaming
rights
are
secured
by
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
with
Star
Maa
channel
acquiring
the
satellite
rights.
Bhimaa
Synopsis
In
a
small
town,
strange
and
mysterious
incidents
begin
to
occur
at
a
historical
temple.
A
cop
then
comes
into
the
picture
to
crack
it
down.
Bhimaa
Pre-Release
Business
Worldwide
Nizam:
Rs
3.5
Crore
Ceeded:
Rs
1.5
Crore
Andhra:
Rs
4.5
Crore
AP
&
Telangana:
Rs
9.50
Crore
KA+ROI+OS:
Rs
1.8
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Business:
Rs
11.30
Crore
(Valued)
Bhimaa
Break-Even
Target:
Rs
12
Crore
Bhimaa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gopichand,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raghu
Babu,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Mukesh
Tiwari,
Chammak
Chandra,
Poorna,
Rohini,
and
Sarayu
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bhimaa
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
A
Harsha,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
KK
Radhamohan
under
his
Sri
Sathya
Sai
Arts
banners.
KGF
Chapter
1,
Chapter
2,
and
Salaar
fame
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Swamy
J.
Gowda
and
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Editor,
respectively.