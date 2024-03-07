Bhimaa Theatrical Business Worldwide: Gopichand's Cop Action Drama Needs THIS Much To Break Even For A Hit

Photo Credit:

Bhimaa is the latest fantasy cop action drama featuring Tollywood's Macho Man Gopichand as the protagonist. The movie marks the debut of writer-director A Harsha. Gopichand is determined to come back to his success track after Ramabanam, with this movie Bhimaa, which is going to hit the screens on March 8 worldwide, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Bhimaa was ready long back for a theatrical release but the release was postponed from February 16 to March 8. Priya Bhavani Shankar was paired opposite Gopichand for the first time.

Bhimaa was announced on June 12, 2023, on the occasion of Gopichand's 44th birthday. The movie has two songs- 'Yedo Yedo Maaya,' and 'Gaali Soundullo.' The movie Bhimaa's digital streaming rights are secured by Disney Plus Hotstar with Star Maa channel acquiring the satellite rights.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa Pre-Release Business Worldwide

Nizam: Rs 3.5 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.5 Crore

Andhra: Rs 4.5 Crore

AP & Telangana: Rs 9.50 Crore

KA+ROI+OS: Rs 1.8 Crore

Total Worldwide Business: Rs 11.30 Crore (Valued)

Bhimaa Break-Even Target: Rs 12 Crore

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.