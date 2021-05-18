Randeep Hooda Strikes Gold At The Box Office With Radhe And Extraction

It's known to all that Randeep Hooda's name is synonymous with terms like 'method actor', 'show stealer' and 'power-packed performer'. From losing 18 kgs for Sarbjit to acing MMA for Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, the actor has never shied away from stepping out of his comfort zone.

With films like Highway, Main Aur Charles, Laal Rang and others, Randeep has established himself as an actor who has a knack for experimentation when it comes to his roles.

However, in the last year, the audience got to see an unleashed Randeep Hooda, who has perfectly balanced art and commerce.

He set a new benchmark by starring in Netflix's action-thriller Extraction, which was helmed by the mighty director-duo of The Avengers series, Russo Brothers. Together with 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth, the actor carried the film's narrative and made sure that it struck a chord with the audience.

When it comes to viewership analysis, Extraction was the most-watched film on the platform, surpassing, Birdbox, Micheal Bay's 6 Underground, The Irishman, and other mega-flicks. The film fetched a 90+million viewership, which translates into 6100 crores.

This year too, Randeep hit the bull's eye again with Salman Khan's Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The much-anticipated movie fetched 4.2 million views on the first day of the release, and even the streaming platform crashed due to heavy traffic.

Reportedly, within the 4 days of release, Radhe clocked in 10 million paid views across the hybrid release, making it a box-office blockbuster.

With films like Extraction and Radhe, Hooda has impressed the masses and classes to become the next rising action star of the industry.