 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Priyanka Chopra Is SCARED To Utter Shahrukh Khan's Name; Star Wives Are INSECURE!

A front-page story in Mumbai Mirror shocked everyone in 2012, where Priyanka Chopra's friend openly claimed that star wives are insecure about their relationships with their husbands.

Not just that, the friend also claimed that Priyanka Chopra had a crush on Shahrukh since she was a child but is scared to utter his name now. Wait, it does not end here. She also took a dig at Karan Johar, who after reading the article called Priyanka Chopra spineless and lame. Read the entire Mumbai Mirror's story below.

Here Is What Happened... Besieged by nasty rumours and a whisper campaign, Priyanka Chopra has decided to immerse herself in work and focus on her forthcoming music album. But while the 29-year-old PeeCee has opted for a dignified silence in the face of nasty media whispers, friends of the actress claim that her calm facade is just that. A Powerful Director Has Launched A Campaign Against Her Juggling work, her father's illness, and these rumours have taken a toll on the star. In particular she is upset and flummoxed by the campaign unleashed by a powerful producer-director who can make and break careers in Bollywood. She Heard This Director Bitching About Her "At a recent party while he was feeding her cupcakes, she heard rumours of him bitching her out-all this is very hurtful," said a close associate of the actress who did not want to be identified. The associate-cum-friend believes that a powerful clique of star wives is behind this spate of anti-Priyanka stories. Star Wives Are Insecure About Their Relationships With Their Husband "Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?" thunders the friend.'' Star Wives Can't Take Away Her Work "The only way she can strike back is by doing more work, good work. And it is not just films. There is music, endorsements... she is a brand, a multi-faceted personality and there is no way any star-wife can take that away from her." The Star Wives Would Only Be Remembered As Mrs So & So.. "To all those who are calling her names, we would like to ask them, what are your achievements? You will only be remembered as Mrs so and so...!" When The Daily Contacted Priyanka... Priyanka said she would only talk about her work and the music album. "Whatever has happened is in the past," is all she would say. Priyanka Chopra Is Scared To Utter Shahrukh Khan's Name However, her protective friends were more forthcoming. "Ever since she was nine years old Priyanka has been in awe of Shahrukh Khan. But now she is scared to even utter his name in public, no matter how innocent or professional the context." Priyanka & Shahrukh Shot Together For Responding to rumours that the two will not be seen together because of various pressures, the friend says, "Priyanka and SRK shot together for Farhan Akhtar's adult literacy mission film recently.'' They Are Still Friendly ''There is nothing on the anvil right now for them to share a platform in public." But sources close to the actress say they continue to remain friendly. She Will Not Tolerate This "She is a feisty fighter, a hardworking girl and will not tolerate any attempts to discredit her professionally," says the friend, before joining the actress on the sets of Krrish, where she is shooting till the wee hours of the morning. When Karan Johar Read This Article, He Tweeted "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!! Wake Up & Smell The Koffee "Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before its too late!!! Grow up!!! and dont mess with goodness....''

All is well between Karan and Priyanka now but the diva did not work with Shahrukh Khan again. And after SRK and Priyanka's affair rumours, Gauri Khan was never pictured with the Bollywood beauty.

