English
WATCH! What Nargis Dutt Recorded In Her Last Tape For Sanjay Dutt & How It Changed His Life!

Posted By:
    Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is heaping praises from all over the nation and no wonder it has set the box office on fire! The film has already earned Rs 264 Crores and is all set to enter Rs 300 Crore club. There were many scenes in Sanju that was loved immensely by audience but the scene just before the song 'Kar har maidaan fateh' left many Sanjay Dutt fans in tears. While in the film, the makers didn't play the real audio tape of Nargis Dutt, we have got our hands on the real one and this is how Sanjay Dutt reacted to it!

    'Never Show Off'

    In the tape, Nargis Dutt is heard saying, "More than anything Sanju, keep your humility, keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders that is the thing that is going to take you far and that is going to give you strength in your work."

    Sanjay's Reaction On Nargis Dutt's Death

    In one of his old interviews, Sanjay Dutt had talked about his mother's demise and said, "When my mother died I did not cry, I had not emotions I had nothing and it was after two years where I was sitting in the group and all of a suddenly this guy started playing the tape."

    He Further Added..

    "And I heard my mother, my mother's voice, you know, when she was in the hospital in New York, advising me and telling me things and how much she loved me and cared about me."

    Sanjay Dutt Cried After Two Years..

    "How much she expected from me and I think after two years I just burst out and I cried and I cried and I cried for good 4-5 hours. I mean all that thing that was inside of me I just took it out and once that happened I was a changed human being, you know," added Sanjay Dutt.

    Listen to Nargis Dutt's audio clip in this video..

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
