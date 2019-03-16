Manager Reveals The RUDE & UGLY Side Of Priyanka Chopra; PRAISES Shahrukh Khan For Being Genuine!

Bhumi Pednekar Mocked At Spotboy & Is Pretty Demanding

"Where am I supposed to start. Shows up late. Okay ...that's normal. Demands us to immediately cast all our attention to her. Okay...bit demanding and pushy here. Makes fun of how the spotboy said water, proceeds to ridicule him. (He pronounced it as Va-ta-rr).



Proceeds to make him say water again and again and laughs on his face each time. Proceeds to get her co star to awkwardly laugh away during that cringeworthy moment and make him say water again even when the poor guy is saying sorry, please let me go ma'am again and again."

Priyanka Chopra Shouted At Her Fan For Crying

"Our equipment manager was a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra, his hands started shaking so he couldn't properly take a good selfie. She could have refused when he asked to take another one, but she shouted at him and pushed his hand which made him drop the phone.

Our equipment manager couldn't handle it and started crying. Priyanka told him to basically shut up or get fired. I trust this story 100% since it's confirmed by multiple people."

Karan Johar Ignores Staffs

"He basically pretends like people who work day and night to make sure his show goes well don't exist. Edit: I am not joking by the way. Literally won't face our direction or speak with spot boys or even glance at them when they do him favours."

‘Akshay Kumar Melts After He Sees A Girl’

"Because from what I have heard from my colleagues who are women, he is a sakht launda who melts after he sees a girl. Compliments weird aspects about them, sometimes awkward interaction for a few minutes.

Obviously meant to sound cheeky and to be taken in good spirit...but you never know if the woman found it too inappropriate. Most people find him cordial and co-operative though."

Ranveer Singh Is Extra

"Ranveer is extra! And likes intimidating people...but tolerable. He is on the kinder list of celebs and dishes out advice here and there too."

Shahrukh Is Genuine & Humble

"I ranked him as my 2nd best celeb encounter right. He is a good guy, especially to his fans. Obviously came late, but stayed for 15 minutes after the show ended too, to interact with the audience and click pics with them. Had my utmost respect from that moment."

Who Else Are Good With Fans?

The manager went on to add that celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are some of the genuine celebs of the B-town and don't throw tantrums at the reality shows!

Inputs - REDDIT