      Mother's Day 2020: Bollywood's Top Actresses Who Inspired Single Mothers Everywhere

      Every mother faces their own set of struggles, however, single mothers have a bit of more struggle to face than usual. Bollywood too has seen their fair share of unmarried mothers, whether single or divorced, but they have always put their kids before them.

      Bollywood Top Actresses Who Inspired Single Mothers

      Here Bollywood's five actresses, who embraced motherhood and raised beautiful and talented kids all on their own. These actresses have also become an inspiration to many single mothers across the world.

      Babita Kapoor

      Babita Kapoor

      Babita Kapoor, mother of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, is the wife of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. Randhir and Babita reportedly had troubles in the early years due to which they decided to part ways. The former actress then took care of her daughters Karisma and Kareena on her own for years. Randhir and Babita eventually sorted out their issues and got back together.

      Reena Dutta

      Reena Dutta

      Aamir Khan, with his first wife, Reena Dutta, had two kids before parting ways- Junaid and Ira. After their divorce in 2002, Reena raised the children on her own and even maintained a good bond with Aamir Khan's family.

      Sushmita Sen

      Sushmita Sen

      The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah, the actress adopted in the years 2000 and 2010. Yet to get married, Sushmita single-handedly raised the two girls. While at the early stages of adoption, she faced difficulties as she aspired to be a single mother, but today, she is a role model for many. She is currently dating model, Rohman Shawl, who is also loved by Sen's daughters.

      Raveena Tandon

      Raveena Tandon

      Actress Raveena Tandon, years before getting married to Anil Thadani, had adopted two girls in 1995, 11-year-old Pooja and 8-year-old Chhaya. She raised the girls on her own until she met Anil. She is now a proud mother of four kids, Pooja, Chhaya, and her Rasha, Ranbir who are fathered by Anil Thadani.

      Karisma Kapoor

      Karisma Kapoor

      Karisma Kapoor and husband Sanjay Kapoor hit a rough patch in her marriage a few years ago and finally parted ways. After moving back to Mumbai, Karisma is now taking care of her two beautiful kids, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan alone.

      ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2020: Remembering The Best On-Screen Mothers Of Bollywood

      Dimple Kapadia Thought Akshay Kumar Was Gay When He Asked For Twinkle's Hand In Marriage

      Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 6:22 [IST]
