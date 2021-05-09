    For Quick Alerts
      Mother's Day 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan & Others Wish Their Moms

      The world is celebrating Mother's day on the second Sunday of May, every year. This year, the renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and others, took to their official social media pages, to wish their moms.

      Here are the Mother's Day posts by the renowned South Indian celebs. Have a look...

      Mothers Day 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan & Others Wish Their Moms

      Mahesh Babu

      The Telugu superstar took to his official social media pages and wished his mother Indira, and wife Namrata Shirodkar on mother's day, by sharing their pictures. Mahesh Babu also penned a lovely note in his post, dedicated to all mothers.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

      Chiranjeevi

      The megastar of Telugu cinema shared an adorable video of himself with his mother and family members on the special occasion, and wished all mothers.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

      Mohanlal

      The Malayalam superstar shared a childhood picture of himself with his mother Shantha Kumari on his social media pages and wished all mothers on the special day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

      Kamal Haasan

      The actor-politican took to his official pages and shared a throwback picture with his mother, and wrote: "Mother is not just a person anymore. In my mind she is an emotion that moves me in the right direction everytime. Every day of mine is hers too. So yet another happy mother's day."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

      Mammootty

      The megastar of Malayalam cinema wished all mothers in the world on the special occasion, by sharing the greetings.

      Allu Arjun

      The stylish star took to his Insta story and shared a lovely picture of his mother Nirmala, and wished her on Mother's day.

      Dulquer Salmaan

      The pan-Indian star shared a beautiful picture of his mother Sulfath Mammootty on his social media page along with a moving note, on the occasion of Mother's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

      Nani

      The versatile actor took to his social media pages and shared a candid picture of himself with his mother and little son, on the occasion of Mother's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      The talented actor-director shared a throwback picture with his mother Mallika Sukumaran on his social media pages, and wished her and all mothers, on mother's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

