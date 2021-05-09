Mother's Day 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan & Others Wish Their Moms

The world is celebrating Mother's day on the second Sunday of May, every year. This year, the renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and others, took to their official social media pages, to wish their moms.

Here are the Mother's Day posts by the renowned South Indian celebs. Have a look...

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu superstar took to his official social media pages and wished his mother Indira, and wife Namrata Shirodkar on mother's day, by sharing their pictures. Mahesh Babu also penned a lovely note in his post, dedicated to all mothers.

Chiranjeevi

The megastar of Telugu cinema shared an adorable video of himself with his mother and family members on the special occasion, and wished all mothers.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar shared a childhood picture of himself with his mother Shantha Kumari on his social media pages and wished all mothers on the special day.

Kamal Haasan

The actor-politican took to his official pages and shared a throwback picture with his mother, and wrote: "Mother is not just a person anymore. In my mind she is an emotion that moves me in the right direction everytime. Every day of mine is hers too. So yet another happy mother's day."

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema wished all mothers in the world on the special occasion, by sharing the greetings.

Allu Arjun

The stylish star took to his Insta story and shared a lovely picture of his mother Nirmala, and wished her on Mother's day.

Dulquer Salmaan

The pan-Indian star shared a beautiful picture of his mother Sulfath Mammootty on his social media page along with a moving note, on the occasion of Mother's day.

Nani

The versatile actor took to his social media pages and shared a candid picture of himself with his mother and little son, on the occasion of Mother's day.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The talented actor-director shared a throwback picture with his mother Mallika Sukumaran on his social media pages, and wished her and all mothers, on mother's day.