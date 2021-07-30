These Songs Of Mumtaz Will Make You Fall In Love With Her, 'Aap Ki Kasam'!

Mumtaz made the screen melt with her big expressive eyes, sensuous curves and her pout! Ufff, her one look was enough to make millions go weak in their knees. From a stunt heroine to being one of the most popular ladies in the 70s and 80s, the veteran actress carved her own space in the film industry as a rank outsider.

Mumtaz started her career as a child artiste in films in late 50s and did films like Gehra Daag, Sanskar and others. At the age of 16, she landed her first big break opposite Dara Singh in Faulad (1963). In one of the interviews, Mumtaz recalled, "I was told I couldn't be a heroine because of an 'English face'. But I kept on trying." Finally, the audience took notice of her in Dilip Kumar-starrer Ram Shyam in which she played one of the heroines.

The actress went on to play second lead in films like Patthar Ke Sanam and Humraaz. But it was Raj Khanna's Do Raaste which catapulted her to fame. Later, the duo went on to do many superhit films together like Sachcha Jhootha, Apna Desh, Aap Ki Kasam and Roti. At the peak of her career, Mumtaz tied the knot with NRI businessman Mayur Madhvani and settled abroad. The actress had revealed in a throwback interview, "Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) once said, "When Mumtaz quit, I felt I'd lost my right hand." We made for a hit onscreen couple."

13 years later, Mumtaz made her on screen comeback in Shatrughan Sinha's 1990 film Aandhiyan which marked the Hindi film debut of Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. This was her last feature film.

As Mumtaz turns a year older tomorrow (July 31, 2021), we bring you some of her most popular songs which will make you fall in love with her all over again.

1. Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche (Brahmachari)

When you hear the name Mumtaz, the first image which comes to your mind is that the actress draped in an orange sari, showing her off energetic dance moves with Shammi Kapoor in Brahmachari.

2. Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi (Jheel Ke Us Paar)

Lately, this song is a big craze on Instagram reels as netizens give it their twist. But nobody can beat Mumtaz's charm in this song. Clad in a white sari with a wine glass in her hand, the actress sashays her way into your heart. One must say, this foot-tapping number has aged like a fine wine, hasn't it?

3. Bindiya Chamkegi (Do Raaste)

A orange sari-clad Mumtaz donning flowers in her hair, a bindiya on her forehead and flaunting her bangles and anklets to distract her lover who is studying for his exams; this song featuring Mumtaz as the modern-day Shakuntala, is melody to ears.

4. Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera (Mere Sanam)

Dressed in body-hugging gold-and-black striped outfit and sporting slightly curly tresses, Mumtaz paints a seductive picture in this song from Mere Sanam.

5. Suno Kaho Kaha Suna (Aap Ki Kasam)

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna's playful banter in this chirpy number from their superhit film Aap Ki Kasam is all things heart!

6. Kanchi Re Kanchi Re (Hare Krishna Hare Rama)

Mumtaz's hide-and-seek game with Dev Anand in this beautiful song from Hare Krishna Hare Rama never fails to bring a smile on our face.

7. Koi Shahri Babu (Loafer)

Watch Mumtaz showing off her graceful dance moves at a wedding celebration in this popular song from Dharmendra-starrer Loafer.

8. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (Aap Ki Kasam)

Every Holi/Mahashivratri celebration is incomplete without playing this track which features Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz's characters high on bhaang!

9. Maine Dekha Tune Dekha (Dushman)

Rajesh Khanna-Mumtaz's pairing on screen also worked its charm and this song from Dushman is the proof.

10. Chhup Gaye Saare Nazare (Do Raaste)

Drenched in rain, Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in this song from Do Raaste.