Mumtaz Reacts To Death Hoax: 'I Wonder Who Thought Of This Insensitive Hoax To Get A Few Eyeballs'

On Wednesday night, there were rumours about yesteryear actress Mumtaz's demise doing the rounds on social media. It was speculated that the actress had passed away, and her funeral was due on Saturday. However, the news turned out to be a death hoax!

Mumtaz, who is currently living in London, told Bombay Times, "Oh! I am hail and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially." This is not the first time the veteran actress has become a victim of death hoax. Last year in May, a similar rumour did the rounds on Twitter.

Recalling that, the actress told the tabloid, "I don't know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of a joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. In a way, it also troubled me a lot. This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi."

She further added, "Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won't be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it some day. But I can't get my head around these death hoaxes that make the rounds once or twice in the year about a few of us. My nephew Shaad Randhawa is right there in Mumbai. The least anyone can do is ask him or my sister about me. People just spread the word without checking, and in turn, everyone hits the panic button. In times like these, when the world is fighting a pandemic, I wonder who thought of this insensitive hoax to get a few eyeballs. I am not even stepping out of my house. My kids don't let me do it. They are all taking such good care of me and trust me, my health is great."

Meanwhile, the Aap Ki Kasam star had mentioned earlier that she would like to visit India, this year, too, like she does every other year.

"My knee has been giving me some trouble and I might consult a doctor for a surgery in Mumbai when I visit. I really trust the doctors there. But it's nothing immediate. I would love to visit my old colleagues and friends in the city but only when the time is right," a Bombay Times report had quoted her as saying.

Speaking about films, Mumtaz is known for her work in movies like Aap Ki Kasam, Ram Aur Shyam, Pathhar Ke Sanam, Brahmachari, Do Raaste, Khilona, Apna Desh and many others.

ALSO READ: When Mumtaz Spoke About Her Hit Pairing With Rajesh Khanna!

ALSO READ: Mumtaz: The Actress Who Ruled Bollywood In The 1960s