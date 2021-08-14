Independence Day 2021: Bollywood Sports Films Which Will Make Your Hearts Swell With Pride For The Country
Sports and patriotism go hand in hand. Just like the battlefield, some of the greatest face-offs are seen on the sports field. At the same time, these games also bind people together and helps in developing a feeling of unity and a sense of pride for one's country! After all, most of us just can't get enough of that strong rush of adrenaline in the veins when the National anthem gets played post a win!
At the same time, Bollywood has also explored patriotism via sports films route.The way some of our filmmakers have explored this sentiment in their story-telling is quite commendable. Beneath the personal stories of some sportspersons lies their love and respect for the motherland.
Ahead of the Independence day, we list down some Hindi sports films which had a tone of patriotism in its narrative and made our hearts filled with pride for the country.
Chak De! India
A disgraced former hockey star and a group of 16 women hockey players divided by their regional prejudices and cut-throat competitive nature, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India ticks all the boxes when it comes to an inspiring story with huge doses of patriotism. What makes the film even more compelling is that the makers also explore themes like religious bigotry, sexism and others besides the sports!
Dangal
Aamir Khan and his 'dhaakad' girls proved that an inspiring, patriotic story need not always be serious! Also, the wrestling matches in the film made for such a nail-biting watch. The scene where Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) recalls her father's wrestling tactics and defeats her opponent with a 5-point throw never fails to give us goosebumps.
Sultan
Salman Khan packed a solid punch in the wrestling ring in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 sports film Sultan. The final match in which his character Sultan gets injured and yet manages to defeat his opponent with his iconic wrestling style gives such an adrenaline rush!
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Based on the life of one of India's greatest athletes Milkha Singh aka 'The Flying Sikh', this Farhan Akhtar-starrer teaches us why one shouldn't give up on his or her dreams.
Lagaan
Set during the British rule period in India, a group of illiterate villagers in Champaner defeat a few arrogant Englishmen in their own game-cricket. Aamir Khan's Lagaan is a perfect example of entertainment and patriotism rolled into a film.
Mary Kom
Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom revolves around how the daughter of a poor rice farmer overcomes all obstacles of a male-dominated society to win the 2008 World Boxing Championship and earn the nickname of 'Magnificent Mary'. The film is based on the life of Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom.
Gold
Akshay Kumar's Gold revolves around how Tapan Das, the manager of the Indian hockey team played a pivotal role in making India win its first Olympic medal post Independence.