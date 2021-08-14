Independence Day 2021: Bollywood Sports Films Which Will Make Your Hearts Swell With Pride For The Country

Chak De! India

A disgraced former hockey star and a group of 16 women hockey players divided by their regional prejudices and cut-throat competitive nature, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India ticks all the boxes when it comes to an inspiring story with huge doses of patriotism. What makes the film even more compelling is that the makers also explore themes like religious bigotry, sexism and others besides the sports!

Dangal

Aamir Khan and his 'dhaakad' girls proved that an inspiring, patriotic story need not always be serious! Also, the wrestling matches in the film made for such a nail-biting watch. The scene where Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) recalls her father's wrestling tactics and defeats her opponent with a 5-point throw never fails to give us goosebumps.

Sultan

Salman Khan packed a solid punch in the wrestling ring in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 sports film Sultan. The final match in which his character Sultan gets injured and yet manages to defeat his opponent with his iconic wrestling style gives such an adrenaline rush!

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Based on the life of one of India's greatest athletes Milkha Singh aka 'The Flying Sikh', this Farhan Akhtar-starrer teaches us why one shouldn't give up on his or her dreams.

Lagaan

Set during the British rule period in India, a group of illiterate villagers in Champaner defeat a few arrogant Englishmen in their own game-cricket. Aamir Khan's Lagaan is a perfect example of entertainment and patriotism rolled into a film.

Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom revolves around how the daughter of a poor rice farmer overcomes all obstacles of a male-dominated society to win the 2008 World Boxing Championship and earn the nickname of 'Magnificent Mary'. The film is based on the life of Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom.

Gold

Akshay Kumar's Gold revolves around how Tapan Das, the manager of the Indian hockey team played a pivotal role in making India win its first Olympic medal post Independence.