    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Independence Day 2021: Bollywood Sports Films Which Will Make Your Hearts Swell With Pride For The Country

      By
      |

      Sports and patriotism go hand in hand. Just like the battlefield, some of the greatest face-offs are seen on the sports field. At the same time, these games also bind people together and helps in developing a feeling of unity and a sense of pride for one's country! After all, most of us just can't get enough of that strong rush of adrenaline in the veins when the National anthem gets played post a win!

      At the same time, Bollywood has also explored patriotism via sports films route.The way some of our filmmakers have explored this sentiment in their story-telling is quite commendable. Beneath the personal stories of some sportspersons lies their love and respect for the motherland.

      Bhuj: The Pride Of India Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's Film Fails To Have A Safe LandingBhuj: The Pride Of India Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's Film Fails To Have A Safe Landing

      Ahead of the Independence day, we list down some Hindi sports films which had a tone of patriotism in its narrative and made our hearts filled with pride for the country.

      Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Falls Short Of Making You Say 'Yeh Dil Maange More'Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Falls Short Of Making You Say 'Yeh Dil Maange More'

      Chak De! India

      Chak De! India

      A disgraced former hockey star and a group of 16 women hockey players divided by their regional prejudices and cut-throat competitive nature, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India ticks all the boxes when it comes to an inspiring story with huge doses of patriotism. What makes the film even more compelling is that the makers also explore themes like religious bigotry, sexism and others besides the sports!

      Dangal

      Dangal

      Aamir Khan and his 'dhaakad' girls proved that an inspiring, patriotic story need not always be serious! Also, the wrestling matches in the film made for such a nail-biting watch. The scene where Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) recalls her father's wrestling tactics and defeats her opponent with a 5-point throw never fails to give us goosebumps.

      Sultan

      Sultan

      Salman Khan packed a solid punch in the wrestling ring in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 sports film Sultan. The final match in which his character Sultan gets injured and yet manages to defeat his opponent with his iconic wrestling style gives such an adrenaline rush!

      Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

      Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

      Based on the life of one of India's greatest athletes Milkha Singh aka 'The Flying Sikh', this Farhan Akhtar-starrer teaches us why one shouldn't give up on his or her dreams.

      Lagaan

      Lagaan

      Set during the British rule period in India, a group of illiterate villagers in Champaner defeat a few arrogant Englishmen in their own game-cricket. Aamir Khan's Lagaan is a perfect example of entertainment and patriotism rolled into a film.

      Mary Kom

      Mary Kom

      Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom revolves around how the daughter of a poor rice farmer overcomes all obstacles of a male-dominated society to win the 2008 World Boxing Championship and earn the nickname of 'Magnificent Mary'. The film is based on the life of Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom.

      Gold

      Gold

      Akshay Kumar's Gold revolves around how Tapan Das, the manager of the Indian hockey team played a pivotal role in making India win its first Olympic medal post Independence.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, August 14, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 14, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X