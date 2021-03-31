Katrina Kaif On If She Wakes Up As Ranbir Kapoor One Morning [Flashback]

Throwback Thursday is here, and we bring to you an old interview of Katrina Kaif, wherein she had revealed what she would do if one day, she wakes up as actor Ranbir Kapoor. The interview dates back to 2013 when both Katrina and Ranbir were dating each other, but were skeptical about making it official to the press.

So, while speaking to Filmfare, when the Raajneeti actress was asked how she would react if she she woke up as Ranbir Kapoor one morning, she had said, "I would be grateful to have so many wonderful directors wanting to work with me."

In the same interview, when Katrina was quizzed about making frequent public appearances with her Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star, she had replied, "I go to the movies with a group of friends. But the media dissects every story that comes in these stupid tabloids. At the end of the day, I don't think it makes sense to talk about one's personal life and to discuss with whom you went where."

Unlike today, in 2013, Katrina was quite inaccessible to the press. When asked the reason behind the same, she had said that she used to be accessible to the press at one time, but some people, maybe because of the nature of their job, put up some nasty stories about her and those stories were beyond her endurance level. So, she started withdrawing to save herself from the false stories.

"I understand journalists have to do their job and our friendship will be secondary. So it's better to stay at a distance, so it doesn't hurt too much," had asserted Katrina.

Cut to present, Katrina and Ranbir might have parted ways, but whenever they meet each other in public, they greet each other rather than turning a blind eye. Rumours also suggest that Katrina is currently dating Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir is in a serious relationship with Alia Bhatt.

