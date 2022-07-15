Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 5 Times The Actress Impressed Us With Her Take On Love & Relationships

It's Important To Maintain Your Identity In A Relationship

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Bollywood star had said that your self worth comes from within and not from another person and hence, it's important to protect and maintain your identity. She had emphasized that a person doesn't have to lose himself/herself because he has found someone.

Should You Stay Friends With Your Ex? Here's What Katrina Thinks

The Tiger 3 actress has always maintained that she shares a good relationship with people even if she had a rocky past with them as she doesn't believe in holding grudges in life.

What True Love Means To Katrina!

According to Katrina Kaif, the definition of true love is, "When neither of you need each other, when there's no great dependency on the other person. There's just admiration, there's respect, there's companionship and there's a space of ease between you."

Katrina Believes Selfless Love Is An Idealistic Concept

"I feel people should find a balance between the good and bad times and what you need and what you can give. Relationships and everything in love and life is give and take. You can't always expect if you are not giving anything but the foundation or the base is very important. You should have a firm base on which your love is based. Your support and priorities should be very clear, correct and precise," the actress had said one of her interviews.

Katrina Kaif On How To Deal With Breakups

Nursing a heartbreak? Katrina says, "Go to the gym and do some crunches. That's how you deal with it." What better than some envious, sexy abs!